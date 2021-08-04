The exam was earlier scheduled in May but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday for three regions. Registered candidates can download the hall tickets for North Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh Regions by visiting ssc.nic.in or the regional websites.

The examination was earlier scheduled in May but had to be postponed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the exam will be held from 13-24 August. The test is being held to fill over 7,000 vacancies, including clerks, accountants, section officers, inspectors, among others.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to access their SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit card’ tab

Step 3: Select the link for the regional website of SSC from which you have applied

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link for downloading your hall ticket

Step 5: Now, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 6: Download your SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card and take a printout

Or you could use these direct links too to access your admit cards —

Direct link for North Western Region: http://www.sscnwr.org/cgl_tier_1_2020_1127.php

Direct link for Central Region: http://www.ssc-cr.org/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1232

Direct link for Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscnwr.org/cgl_tier_1_2020_1127.php

The exam is the first part of the selection process of the SSC. The entire procedure comprises three tiers, including a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test.

Candidates must ensure that they carry an original photo identity proof that has the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the identity proof, the candidate must carry an additional certificate, an original, as proof. In case of any mismatch, the candidate will not be allowed to do the examination.