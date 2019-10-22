SSC CGL 2019 notification: Staff Selection Commission to announce Combined Graduate Level exam today, check ssc.nic.in for details

SSC CGL 2019 notification to be released today | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the official notification for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I 2019 exam today, on 22 October, 2019.

Candidates who wish to access the same can log on to the official website — ssc.nic.in — for further details. The CGL Examination for Tier I will be held from 2 to 11 March, 2020, and will be a Computer Based Examination.

Applicants should note, that today is the last day for the application to various posts under the Combined Graduate Level recruitment, and hence are requested to apply for the same at the earliest.

The application for the posts began today (22 October).

The SSC holds an examination for the Combined Graduate Level to fill up posts in the Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in various ministries/departments/organisations in the Government of India.

According to India Today, the salary received for candidates under Group B is Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, whereas for candidates under Group C is Rs 5,200 o Rs 20,200.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.

According to the official notification, the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019 for Tier II and III will be held from 22 to 25 June, 2020.

The SSC was established on 4 November, 1975, and is an organisation that recruits for several posts under various ministries and departments in the Government of India. Its headquarters are in New Delhi and has several offices and sub-offices spread across the country.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .