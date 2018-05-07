You are here:
SSC CGL 2018 notification released; check on official website ssc.nic.in

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 18:46:19 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2018 on the official website: ssc.nic.in. Candidates can apply on the official website by 4 June, 2018 till 5 pm. The Tier-I exams will be held from 25 July to 20 August.

Final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres before declaration of result, states the notification.

Around 15 lakh candidates appear for SSC CGL recruitment each year. Last year's SSC CGL recruitment was marred by allegations of the paper leak in Tier II, reported The Indian Express.

Here are the steps to apply:

-Log on to the official website ssconline.nic.in

- Click on 'apply'

- Fill the details in the online registration form

-Save the registration id and password


