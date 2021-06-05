Previously, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on 25 and 26 July, 2021 but now it will be held on 29 and 30 June this year

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has preponed the second round of engineering entrance examination, SRMJEEE Exam 2021.

Previously, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on 25 and 26 July, 2021 but now it will be held on 29 and 30 June this year, as reported by Careers 360.

Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the dates and details on the official site of SRMIST at https://applications.srmist.edu.in/

Also, interested candidates who have still not registered for the exam can apply through the official website till 20 June, 2021.

Aspirants should note that the online application form is for admission to BTech programs or courses that are offered in SRM IST Chennai which has campuses in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani and Ramapuram. The same programmes are also offered in SRM Sonepat, Haryana, NCR, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

Below are the steps on how to apply for SRMJEEE 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SRMIST at https://www.srmist.edu.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the "SRMJEEE 2021 Apply Online" link that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will then need to login with the credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the specified documents correctly that are mentioned in the form

Step 5: After uploading documents, pay the application fees

Step 6: Finally, candidates will have to submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: For further need or use, keep a hard copy of the same if required.

The application fee required for this examination is Rs. 1100 which is non-refundable. Recently, the first-round examination was held on 23 and 24 May through remote proctored mode and the results have also been announced.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in six faculties including Engineering and Technology, Management, Medicine and Health Sciences, Science & Humanities, Law and Agricultural Sciences.