SRMJEEE 2019 slot booking window opens today; check www.srmuniv.ac.in to reserve centre, date and time for exam

The SRMJEEE 2019 examination slot booking window is activated from April 10, 2019 (today) onwards. Candidates who have applied for the SRMJEE 2019 examination can visit the official website of the SRM University at srmuniv.ac.in and book the slot for the entrance examination.

In order to book slots, candidates are required to log-in to slot booking portal using their registered email id and password.

Steps to book the SRMJEEE 2019 exam slot:

Step 1: Visit the board’s log in page through this link

Step 2: Enter your registered email id and password and log-in.

Step 3: Now click on "Book Your Exam Slot"

Step 4: Candidates will then be required to submit their Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Select the test session/slot as per your convenience from the available options and confirm the slot.

Step 6: After you are able to successfully book a slot, your admit card will be generated. Download it for future use.

The SRMJEEE admit card 2019 will carry information such as name and address of the exam centre, test date and time slot. Candidates are required to carry their admit card to the examination hall on the day of exam. The candidates are also advised to keep it safely even after the exam as it will be required to complete other admission formalities, in case they are selected after the entrance test.

Candidates are advised to finish booking their slots at the earliest because a particular centre or time slot on a particular date depends on their availability. The slots are offered on first-come, first-served basis. All candidates who have filled the SRMJEEE 2019 application form are required to book their slots for the online exam.

The registrations window for SRMJEEE 2019 will remain open until April 20, 2019 reported The Times of India.

