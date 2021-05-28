The Phase I examination was conducted on 23 and 24 May. Candidates will be allotted their choice of programme on the basis of the score attained in the test.

The results of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEE) 2021 Phase I have been declared by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Friday. Candidates, who appeared for the test, can visit the official website: srmist.edu.in to check their scorecard.

Follow these steps to check and download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://srmist.edu.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'SRMJEE 2021 Phase I Result released' link

Step 3: On the new page, log in using your credentials and click on 'Submit'

Step 4: The SRMJEE 2021 Phase I result will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Download your SRMJEE 2021 Phase I result

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and keep it safely for future reference

Alternatively, click here for the direct link and check the exam results

A counselling schedule will be prepared and candidates will be called for the allotment as per this schedule. Aspirants will be required to carry the original documents to the counselling centre.

Meanwhile, SRMIST has also invited applications for SRMJEE 2021 Phase II. Candidates willing to take the entrance exam for admission to BTech programmes can apply online by 22 July. The examination will be held on 25 and 26 July.