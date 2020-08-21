Srisailam power plant fire: At least 10 feared trapped in Telangana blaze; rescue ops underway

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the mishap occurred in the first unit of the power station and four panels were damaged

At least 10 people are feared trapped after a fire broke out at one of the units of a hydroelectric power station in Telangana's Srisailam plant late Thursday night, according to several media reports.

According to ANI, 10 people have been rescued, of which six are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam.

As per The Hindu, rescue operations are underway to save employees stuck inside the multi-floor power house on the left canal of the project which goes to Telangana.

The right canal meets the irrigation requirements of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana energy minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the mishap occurred in the first unit of the power station and four panels were damaged.

He added a thick smoke that had engulfed the unit prevented fire fighting operation. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) too joined the rescue operations.

The Srisailam dam is located across the Krishna river which serves as the border between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.