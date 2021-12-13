Terror group United Liberation Front has taken responsibility for the attack, as per News18

At least three were left dead and at least 10 personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police injured on Monday after militants opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.

Among the injured police personnel, one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom, tweeted Kashmir Police.

#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/VPe0Pwoyfy — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

The incident occurred in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said. The list of injured police personnel:

ASI GHULAM HASSAN NO. 861250 CT SAJAD AHMAD NO. 641AP 9TH CT RAMEEZ AHMAD NO. 734 AP 9TH CT BISHEMBR DASS NO. 129 AP 9TH SGCT SANJAY KUMAR NO. 458 AP 9TH SGCT VIKAS SHARMA NO. 557 AP 9TH CT ABDUL MAJEED NO. 399 AP 9TH CT MUDASIR AHMAD NO. 301 AP 9TH CT RAVI KANTH NO. 719 AP 9TH CT SHOWKAT ALI NO. 434 AP 9TH CT ARSHID MOHAMMAD NO. 518 AP 9TH SGCT SAFIQUE ALI NO. 782 AP 9TH CT SATVEER SHARMA NO. 657 AP 9TH CT AADIL ALI NO. 432 AP 9TH

ULF has taken responsibility of the attack, reported News18.

Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/IfEXEh3wii — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Further details of the incident are awaited, they added.

According to a tweet by Kashmir Police, "The terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off."

Tweeting his condolences, Omar Abdullah, wrote, "Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured."

Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 13, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti expressed her grief on Twitter, "Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families."

This attack comes days after Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk's incident where again two policemen were killed in militant attack.

With inputs from agencies