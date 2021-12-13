Two dead, 10 injured in terror attack on police bus in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk
Terror group United Liberation Front has taken responsibility for the attack, as per News18
At least three were left dead and at least 10 personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police injured on Monday after militants opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.
Among the injured police personnel, one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom, tweeted Kashmir Police.
The incident occurred in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said. The list of injured police personnel:
- ASI GHULAM HASSAN NO. 861250
- CT SAJAD AHMAD NO. 641AP 9TH
- CT RAMEEZ AHMAD NO. 734 AP 9TH
- CT BISHEMBR DASS NO. 129 AP 9TH
- SGCT SANJAY KUMAR NO. 458 AP 9TH
- SGCT VIKAS SHARMA NO. 557 AP 9TH
- CT ABDUL MAJEED NO. 399 AP 9TH
- CT MUDASIR AHMAD NO. 301 AP 9TH
- CT RAVI KANTH NO. 719 AP 9TH
- CT SHOWKAT ALI NO. 434 AP 9TH
- CT ARSHID MOHAMMAD NO. 518 AP 9TH
- SGCT SAFIQUE ALI NO. 782 AP 9TH
- CT SATVEER SHARMA NO. 657 AP 9TH
- CT AADIL ALI NO. 432 AP 9TH
ULF has taken responsibility of the attack, reported News18.
Further details of the incident are awaited, they added.
According to a tweet by Kashmir Police, "The terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off."
Tweeting his condolences, Omar Abdullah, wrote, "Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured."
Mehbooba Mufti expressed her grief on Twitter, "Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families."
This attack comes days after Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk's incident where again two policemen were killed in militant attack.
With inputs from agencies
