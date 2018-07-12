Spiritual leader Dada JP Vaswani passes away at the age of 99 in Pune due to old age-related ailments

Pune: Spiritual leader Dada JP Vaswani, head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, died on Thursday due to old age-related ailments, a mission member said. He was 99. "He had been admitted to a private hospital in the city for the past a few days and was discharged last night," the mission member said. Vaswami died in the mission premises this morning, she said.

The mission was planning a big celebration on his 100th birthday next month, she added. Born on 2 August, 1918 in Pakistan's Hyderabad city in a Sindhi family, Dada Vaswani, as he was popularly known, was the head of the Pune-based Sadhu Vaswani Mission, a non-profit organisation involved in social work and charity. The organisation runs educational institutions and hospitals in the city.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had addressed the spiritual leader's 99th birthday celebrations last year through a video link. Modi had then said Vaswani's blessings will help in accomplishing goals for a new India. In May this year, president Ram Nath Kovind had a visit to the mission to inaugurate the Sadhu Vaswani International School. Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani is a frequent visitor to the mission. Modi expressed his sadness and offered his condolences in a series of tweets, calling Dada Vaswani a guiding light.

I am saddened beyond words on the passing away of Dada J.P. Vaswani. He lived for society and served the poor and needy with compassion. Blessed with immense wisdom, he was passionate about educating the girl child, cleanliness and furthering peace as well as brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/h30bDmBW9d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2018

Dada J.P. Vaswani was a guiding light for me. About 28 years ago, I had the honour of being with him at a world religions conference in USA. His clarity of thought stood out. In 2013 I had visited Pune to inaugurate a nursing college associated with him. pic.twitter.com/w04X63haWS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2018

I join the lakhs and lakhs of people whose lives were touched by Dada J.P. Vaswani in remembering him. His thoughts, teachings and social service efforts live on, highlighting the values he stood for and the work he did. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2018

Acclaimed as a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, orator and non-sectarian spiritual leader, Dada Vaswani had captivated the hearts of millions of people worldwide. He was also into promoting vegetarianism. His regular discourses at the mission premises attracted people from different walks of life. Vaswani was a brilliant student, but he later gave up a career in academics to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious uncle and guru, Sadhu T L Vaswani, who had set up the charity organisation. His mortal remains have been kept at the mission to enable people to pay their last respects.

