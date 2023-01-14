SpiceJet's 'poetic' pilot goes viral again; welcomes mother and son onboard in special announcement

In-flight announcements are a part of flight routines no matter where you are. While the announcements are merely meant for informing and guiding the passengers for their convenience, some pilots try giving them an entertaining twist. One such gesture was done by the popular ‘poetic’ pilot from SpiceJet. The SpiceJet pilot and his unique way of making announcements during flights went viral earlier this month. Thanks to his poetic flair and the addition of a bit of comedy, his video managed to grab the attention of internet users. This time as well, another of his clips went viral. Taking to his official Instagram handle named ‘Poetic Pilot’, the pilot named Mohit Teotia shared the latest video of his special flight announcement which is winning hearts on the internet.

Welcoming his mother and one-year-old son on the flight, Mohit Teotia, in his unique style, made an announcement.

“Zameen se upar, khoobsurat hoga asmaan. And also, kisi bhi apaatkalin stithi main, rakhein apni biwi ka dhyaan, kyuki agar nazar bhatki to chala sakti hai teer kamaan,” he said in his announcement which left all the passengers in splits. While the passengers lauded him with cheers and claps, Mohit further noted in a hilarious manner that the flight is special for him as his mother and son were travelling with him for the very first time. The pilot while sharing the video also added a caption that reads, “Flying Mom and son.”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Teotia (@poeticpilot_)



In the meantime, the video also left his social media followers impressed. They flooded the comment section with appreciatory remarks.

A user wrote, “I’m speechless for your speech. How lucky are all the people because they are traveling with you, God bless this lucky time for me too seriously I want to meet u next time I’m booking only spicejet ho skta h lucky time mere sth bhi ho”, while another person commented, “All the best to you poetic pilot…God bless you.. do continue to entertain all of us in flights and the world.” “Haaye I’m sure all of the passengers and the viewers smiled not only because of your poem but the laugh you gave while saying it”, an individual remarked.

The video has so far amassed thousands of views and likes.

