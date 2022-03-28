The collision took place while the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was moving from the passenger terminal to the runway, sources said

A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at Delhi airport during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway. During the incident, the passengers were on board.

The collision took place while the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was moving from the passenger terminal to the runway, sources said.

The flight was headed for Jammu before its right wing hit the pole, damaging the aileron, a hinged part on the trailing end of the wing.

The aircraft had to return to the bay and the passengers were boarded on another plane, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

On 7 January 2012, a similar incident was reported at the Delhi airport where a SpiceJet flight, departing for Pune, hit an electric pole on the runway before take-off that damaged its right wing.

With input from agencies

