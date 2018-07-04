Football world cup 2018

SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to low cabin pressure

India Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 15:47:21 IST

Ahmedabad: Low cabin pressure mid-air forced a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai, carrying over 100 passengers, to land at the city airport on Wednesday morning under emergency conditions.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

All the passengers onboard were safe, an airline spokesperson said. "SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) was operating flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi. Enroute, the aircraft had a (cabin) pressure problem," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Following the standard operating procedure, the crew diverted the aircraft to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely, he added. There were over 100 passengers onboard the plane, the spokesperson said.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 15:47 PM

