SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to low cabin pressure

Ahmedabad: Low cabin pressure mid-air forced a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai, carrying over 100 passengers, to land at the city airport on Wednesday morning under emergency conditions.

All the passengers onboard were safe, an airline spokesperson said. "SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) was operating flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi. Enroute, the aircraft had a (cabin) pressure problem," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Following the standard operating procedure, the crew diverted the aircraft to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely, he added. There were over 100 passengers onboard the plane, the spokesperson said.