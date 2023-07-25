SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at Delhi airport while undergoing engine maintenance works, according to ANI.

“A SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance works. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe,” said the airline company.

It is reported that all the maintenance personnel are safe. The incident happened on the day the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) removed SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime.

The airline, which has been facing multiple headwinds, was placed under enhanced surveillance recently.

“Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA after 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations on Spice Boeing 737 and Q-400 fleet; wherein a total of 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams,” said the regulator in a statement.