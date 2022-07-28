Specially-abled Zomato agent delivers food in a wheelchair, internet salutes his willpower

The delivery agent in the video has been identified as Ganesh Murugan, a 37-year-old man from Chennai. Murugan is believed to be India’s first wheelchair food delivery partner

Your will power can help you achieve anything. This Zomato delivery boy is the perfect example of that. In a video that has been going viral on social media, a man in food delivery company Zomato’s T-shirt can be seen riding a wheelchair. A food delivery bag is also seen to be attached on the back of the wheelchair. The man can be seen driving through a busy street.

Shared by an Instagram account that goes by the name of Grooming Bulls, the video was captioned saying, "Best example for inspiration."

The text on the clip read, "Nothing is impossible, the word itself says I’m possible."

The delivery agent in the video has been identified as Ganesh Murugan, a 37-year-old man from Chennai. Murugan is believed to be India’s first wheelchair food delivery partner. His two-in-one wheelchair has been designed by a start-up at IIT Madras and has been motorised for easy transportation. It can be detached with the press of a button and the rear part transforms into a simple wheelchair.

The clip has received more than 9.6 lakh views so far. Reacting to the video, a user saluted Zomato for giving the man a job. Another wrote, "Hats off sir." A user wrote that the man is a huge example.

Another user said what if someone asks the delivery partner to come to the third floor. A user said he could not hold his tears after watching the video while another felt that Zomato is amazing as they have given the delivery boy a job.

According to an India.com report, Ganesh Murugan got a severe spinal cord injury after he was hit by a truck which made him partially paralysed. However, he did not lose hope after the incident and continued to hustle.

Needless to say, Murugun has become an inspiration to many today!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.