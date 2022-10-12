New Delhi: Authorities in Jammu on Tuesday authorised tehsildars to issue certificate of residence to all those residing in the district for “more than a year” to facilitate their entry in the ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two-page order, issued by Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner/District Election Officer, Jammu, lists following documents, as per the guidelines by Election Commission of India, to be furnished as proof of residence.

Water, electricity or gas connection for at least one year Aadhaar card Current passbook of any nationalised/scheduled bank or post office Indian passport Revenue Department’s land-owning record, including kisan bahi Registered rent/lease deed in case of tenants Registered sale deed if the person concerned owns the house.

Letter issued by Deputy Commissioner of Jammu for acceptance of documents for registration as electors authorizes all tehsildars to issue certificate of residence to people residing in Jammu “for more than one year.” pic.twitter.com/V958ZAQilm — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022



The order states that the Special Summary Revision is meant for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, transposition of voters who have migrated or died since the last summary revision was held in Jammu and Kashmir.

The guidelines state that in case none of the mentioned documents are available, “field verification is must’’.

Citing the example of homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electors but do not possess documentary proof of residence, the guidelines states that the electoral registration officer “shall designate an officer for field verification” in such cases.

The order points out that after several review meetings with officials, it has come to fore that some eligible voters are facing hardships to get their registrations done for non-availability of the above mentioned documents.

Therefore, keeping in view the urgency involved in the matter and to ensure no voter is left for registration during the Special Summary Revision, 2022, in Jammu district, all the tehsildars are authorised to issue certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verifications, to the person(s) residing in district Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose, added the order.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.