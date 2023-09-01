Special Session of Parliament: 'Important items' on agenda, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
It will be the first such special session under the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which had convened a special joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to mark the midnight GST roll-out on June 30, 2017.
There are “important items” on the agenda of the Special Session of Parliament convened from September 18 to 22 and it will be circulated “very shortly”, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday.
Joshi declined to comment on the items on the agenda and said it’s in the “final stage” of preparation.
“Parliament session we have called and there are important items. The agenda will be circulated very shortly”, Joshi told PTI by telephone when contacted for comment.
“There is enough time, and required mandatory time for the circulation of agenda will be followed”, the Minister said.
However, it will be a full-fledged session of five days this time with both Houses meeting separately as they usually do during sessions.
Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.
With inputs from PTI
