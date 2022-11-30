SP MLA Irfan Solanki becomes Ashraf Ali to escape arrest; 9 including family and former SP district president booked

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki who has been absconding in several cases including of perpetrating a fire and extortion in Kanpur had a dramatic escape from police on Tuesday.

An FIR has been lodged in the against 9 people including family members of Solanki and a former SP district president.

It has been revealed by the cops that Solanki allegedly escaped in a flight to Mumbai on a fake identity of one Ashraf Ali.

Not only this, Irfan got a fake Aadhaar card made in the same name with which he obtained a flight ticket and boarded the flight from IGI airport in Delhi where he was taken in a car by the accused persons, police officials said.

As many as four people have also been arrested in the matter.

Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari told media that an FIR was registered against SP MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan, residents of Jajmau Defense Colony, at the Jajmau police station on November 7.

Since then the MLA is on the run. For his arrests, three police teams were formed to conduct searches and raids, he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gwaltoli resident Noori Shaukat, his brother Ashraf Ali alias Shekhu Noori, his uncle Israt, Noori’s driver Ammar Elahi alias Ali along with Irfan’s brother-in-law Anwar Mansoori and Akhtar Mansoori and others hatched the plan to give Solanki, the fake identity.

First, an Aadhaar card was made. After this, Irfan’s flight ticket was booked from Delhi to Mumbai in the name of Ashraf Ali from Noori Shaukat’s mobile.

With the help of fake Aadhaar and other documents, Irfan reached Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and fled from there to Mumbai.

Irfan reached Mumbai Shivaji International Airport from Delhi by Indigo flight, the police official said.

Inspectors Ratnesh Kumar Singh and Dinanath Mishra, who were conducting rapid raids in search of Irfan, investigated and found Irfan Solanki captured in CCTV footage at both the airports. Irfan wore a mask during his entire journey, cops said.

Police also found that Noori Shaukat took her car to Delhi airport. During this, Noori’s driver and a person named Ali were in the car.

In Mumbai, Irfan Solki was helped by his brothers-in-law Anwar Mansoori and Akhtar Mansoori to drive away Irfan with their scooty and a private taxi.

Following the investigation, Jajmau police arrested four people including SP leader Noori Shaukat.

Along with this, more than 15 close relatives of Irfan have also been detained for questioning.

It is said that Irfan contacted all of the detained persons on phone post his escape.

Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, Noori Shaukat, Ashraf Ali alias Shekhu Noori, Ishrat, Ummar Elahi alias Ali, Anwar Mansoori, Akhtar Mansoori and Ali have been booked under IPC sections Section-212, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B following the complaint of inspector Ashok Kumar Dubey of Gwaltoli police station.

