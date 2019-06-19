Southwest Monsoon set to arrive in Maharashtra on Friday; Pune likely to get light rains, says IMD official

Pune: Pune city and its neighbourhood are likely to get light rainfall by Friday, when the Southwest Monsoon is set to arrive in Maharashtra, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday.

Skies will be cloudy and light rains are very likely in and around Pune on Thursday and Friday, a senior IMD official said.

"Saturday onwards, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in south-central Maharashtra and Goa," the official added.

In Mumbai and adjoining areas, the skies will be cloudy with rainfall likely to occur over the next two days, he said.

As the effect of Cyclone Vayu on the southern peninsula has got over, the delayed Southwest Monsoon is now expected to arrive in Maharashtra by 21 June.

After hitting the southern Konkan and Goa by 21 June, it is likely to cover entire Maharashtra by 24 or 25 June.

