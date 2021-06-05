The vacancies will be filled at several locations including Railway Hospital at Trivandrum, Palghat, Salem, Perambur and Chennai Divisions. Candidates will also be appointed at Trichy and Madurai Divisions of GOC workshop

Applications for the post of Apprentice have been invited by the The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Southern Railway. As many as 3,322 vacancies have opened up in Southern Railway for candidates interested in apprenticeship. Application forms are available on the official website https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates should apply for the vacancies by Wednesday, 30 June, reported The Indian Express.

Here are the steps that Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment candidates can take to apply for the job:

Step 1: Open the official website https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: At the top of the homepage, there will be a tab of ‘News and Updates.’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘Personal Account Information’ at the left of the page

Step 4: Now click on ‘Online Registration’ under Engagement of Act Apprentices

Step 5: A new page will open. Now click on Register

Step 6: Select your unit, applicant type (Fresher, ITI), division and trade

Step 7: Once you have done that, proceed to the next page

Step 8: Certify the declaration and proceed to fill the application form. Upload documents, if any

Step 9: Submit your form for Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment and download it

Step 10: Take a printout of the filled form for future reference

Hindustan Times reports that the vacancies will be filled at several locations including Railway Hospital at Trivandrum, Palghat, Salem, Perambur and Chennai Divisions. Successful candidates would also be appointed at Trichy and Madurai Divisions of the GOC workshop.

The publication reports that candidates who are applying for the post should have passed with a minimum of 50 percent in class 10 exam (under 10+2 system). Candidates can check the official notification here to read other details.