South Mumbai school peon stalks, sexually assaults 15-year old girl student, shows private parts in video call; arrested

Police said that the 32-year-old peon would chase the minor girl child, make inappropriate touches upon finding her alone in school

Mumbai: A peon from a reputable school South Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl student. Police said that the 32-year-old accused would chase her, make inappropriate touches upon finding her alone in school.

Police said that the accused made a video call to her and exposed his private parts. He even used to ask the the minor girl to undress during the virtual call.

The Gamdevi police have arrested the peon and have booked him under sections 354A, 354D of IPC, POCSO Act.

The police also informed that the school peon had also threatened to kill the minor if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

A Times of India report said that the accused had kissed the minor girl twice and threatened her with dire consequences. He is married and lives in Thane.

He had befriended the Class X student since last few days and subsequently started misbehaving with her, police said.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted a police officer saying that the accused used to stop the girl in the passage area and pull her towards the gent’s toilet.

The girl’s mother one day found her crying, after which she immediately approached the school and later reported the harassment to the police. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the peon.

The police said that the girl has been molested multiple times and had been stalking her for the last two months. They added that the accused had initially touched her inappropriately in July.

A report by The Indian Express mentioned an police official saying that the victim was scared of the consequences and therefore, she did not raise an alarm before.

In one instance, the accused video called the girl and even asked her to send obscene pictures, police said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till 14 September. Cops also trying to find out if he had sexually harassed or stalked more girls from the school.

With inputs from agencies

