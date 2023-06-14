Sour love or money matters? Why Congress worker Hasanur Islam ‘murder’ his ‘girlfriend’ BJP leader Jonali Nath

Something went wrong between BJP leader Jonali Nath and Hasanur Islam, according to Assam Police, which infuriated Islam so much so that he allegedly murdered Nath in a moving car and then threw the body while on the move. Islam, however, is reportedly a Congress member.

Top Assam Police sources told Firstpost that they landed on the theory of an illicit relationship gone sour based, not just on Islam’s confession, who is in custody, but also on call records of the victim and the accused.

The police have found 600 calls exchanged between Nath and Islam.

What went wrong between Jonali and Islam?

According to the police the two were in a relationship for the past two years—Nath was in her thirties, married with two kids, while younger Islam is in his late twenties, also recently married.

According to the police, this was a case of a love triangle and jealousy. Jonali, reportedly, was unhappy with Islam’s nikah with another woman.

An upset Jonali had a heated argument inside the car with Islam, which led to a scuffle, and Islam allegedly beat her to death. Then, he allegedly threw Jonali’s dead body while on the move.

The police are looking into the circumstances of their relationship and the moments leading up to the murder, having arrested Islam, who has confessed to his crime.

Meanwhile, the husband of the victim has accused the police of assassinating the character of his late wife by claiming that she was in a relationship outside marriage with Islam, based just on the latter’s confession.

The incident had come to light on late Sunday night when police recovered Jonali’s body along National Highway 17 near Salpara in Assam. Her face was crushed.

Primary investigation has revealed that Jonali had left her home at 4:30 in the evening; her husband started looking for her at around 7 PM after his multiple calls to Jonali went unanswered. Their elder daughter also sent her a message on WhatsApp.

Later, it was revealed through call records and manual surveillance that Jonali had met Islam that evening.

Police picked up Islam from his house and after multiple rounds of questioning, he revealed that he had picked Jonali in his car, and after a fight, he killed her in a fit of rage.

According to police, Jonali had very little information about Islam’s recent marriage with another woman. This led to a fight between them.

Debraj Upadhyay, Inspector General at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, said that Islam reportedly confessed that after failing to pacify Jonali, he allegedly killed her and dumped her body along the highway.

Postmortem report suggested that he had used a sharp object to rain multiple blows on Nath’s face. He reportedly hit her until she fell unconscious and, subsequently, died.

At around 7:13PM, Islam allegedly switched Jonali’s phone off and dumped it somewhere on the highway. Police believe that by this time, Islam had killed her. The police have already recovered the victim’s smartphone, while the hunt is on to locate the murder weapon.

Islam’s car was shot with blood stains that, later matched with Jonali’s. Apart from this, police obtained registration documents of the car to ascertain that it belonged to him.

According to reports, Hasanur Islam is a local Congress leader in Matia area of Goalpara.

Following his arrest, police have lodged a case under IPC section for murder and concealment of evidence against

Congress leader Hasanur Islam. He was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Jonali’s husband has a different story

Chandra Kumar Nath, Jonali’s husband, however, has a different version of the murder.

“The two were not in a relationship. The police have tarnished her character after her death, which is unfortunate. She was a social worker. As far as I know, Islam owed her money, which led to her death.”

Nath has already lodged a complaint with the police, but against the police. Police sources told Firstpost they have received the husband’s complaint.

Nath also confirmed that Islam was a local Congress leader.

