Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was not allowed to attend a function at Allahabad University allegedly by the state government. She said that under BJP rule a situation exists in the country where there is a “rukawat”(restriction on movement) everywhere and people are not allowed to go where they wanted.

If under Yogi's rule, a former chief minister is not allowed to attend a college event then there is 'rukawat'. 'Rukawat ke liye khed hai' (Sorry for the interruption). There is such a situation in the country today that people are not allowed to go to places,” said Mamata. She said that Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was also stopped from attending a University event in Gujarat by the BJP.

“He was threatened by BJP goons and they preach to us. They indulge in hate politics. Never before was this ever done in our nation. It's unfortunate, I condemn this,” said West Bengal chief minister. Akhilesh was allegedly prevented from boarding an airplane without any written orders earlier at Lucknow. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was on his way to attend the swearing-in ceremony of a student leader at Allahabad University.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh said the incident clearly shows how "frightened" the government is by his presence at the oath-taking ceremony of a student leader.

"I was prevented from boarding the airplane without any written orders. Currently detained at Lucknow airport. It is clear how frightened the government is by the oath ceremony of a student leader. The BJP knows that youth of our great country will not tolerate this injustice anymore!" Yadav tweeted.

