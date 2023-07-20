Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company records under probe 'destroyed in rains', Union Bank tells SIT

The Union Bank of India recently informed a special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana police that crucial financial transaction records pertaining to Robert Vadra’s companies for the years 2008 and 2012 were destroyed due to a basement flood at one of its branches.

The SIT is currently looking into an FIR filed against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra, and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, concerning an alleged corruption-riddled real estate deal that came to light during the 2014 parliamentary elections.

The BJP had used this deal as a focal point of corruption, targeting the Congress party.

According reports based on SIT’s probe records, the investigative agency had previously approached UBI to request information regarding the funds flowing into the accounts of Skylight Hospitality and Skylight Realty, companies where Vadra served as a director.

In response, the bank revealed on May 26 of this year that records from 2008 and 2012 had been destroyed due to flooding in the basement of their branch.

Following this revelation, the SIT issued notices to UBI to determine if records of other firms were similarly affected.

Another notice was sent to UBI’s New Friends Colony branch in New Delhi on June 20 to investigate the circumstances surrounding the destruction of relevant records related to Skylight Hospitality and Skylight Realty.

The investigation into this case began on September 1, 2018, after the BJP-led government in Haryana filed an FIR naming Hooda, Vadra, real estate giant DLF, Onkareshwar Properties, and Skylight Hospitality as the accused parties in a land deal.

The seriousness of the case is highlighted by the recent addition of IAS officer Mukul Kumar, former chief town planner and Rera Panchkula member Dilbag Singh, and a legal adviser to assist the SIT on behalf of the government of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

One of the primary allegations in this case is that Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality purchased 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur, Gurgaon, from Onkareshwar Properties in February 2008 for Rs 7.5 crore. Subsequently, after obtaining a commercial license, the company allegedly sold the same property to DLF for Rs 58 crore.

It is further alleged that, in return for the land deal, the Hooda government allocated 350 acres in Wazirabad, Gurgaon, to DLF.

However, the tehsildar of Manesar has reported that Skylight Hospitality did indeed sell the 3.5 acres to DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and that all regulations and rules were adhered to during the transaction.