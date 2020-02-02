You are here:
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; Congress interim president complained of stomach ache, say sources

India Press Trust of India Feb 02, 2020 20:35:23 IST

  • Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for check up

  • Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday, they said

  • The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for check up after she complained of stomachache, sources said.

Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday, they said. She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to Gandhi said.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

