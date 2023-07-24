Soldier sentenced to 10 years for sharing sensitive border intelligence with Pakistan embassy

The Army court martial has handed a 10 years’ imprisonment to soldier caught divulging classified information to a Pakistan embassy staffer in New Delhi about military activities along the northern borders.

The court martial, led by a female officer, has imposed a sentence of 10 years and 10 months in jail on the soldier who was apprehended for sharing confidential data with a Pakistani spy, as confirmed by defense officials.

The soldier had been in contact with a certain Abid Husain, also known as Naik Abid, a Pakistani national employed at the High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the national capital.

Among the documents passed on by the soldier to the enemy spy agency were the guard duty list of the formation where he was stationed, as well as details about the activities of his own formation.

Additionally, the soldier attempted to relay information concerning the formation’s vehicles and their movements during the Covid lockdown period.

The Army upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts of betrayal, and this culpable soldier has been subjected to a significant punishment as an example to others, according to the officials.

The sentence delivered by the court martial is subject to confirmation by senior authorities with appropriate jurisdiction.

