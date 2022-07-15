According to a report, the injured were airlifted to army hospital in Udhampur and condition of one of the soldiers is said to be very critical.

New Delhi: A soldier was killed and three others injured in an alleged fratricide incident inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at 156 Territorial Army battalion premises in Surankote area of Poonch district.

J&K| An Army soldier killed& 3 others injured in a case of fratricide which took place today morning in 156 Territorial Army battalion based in Surankote, Poonch. Soldier who opened fire at his fellow soldiers also among injured. Detailed probe ordered into the case: Army sources — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Sepoy Ibrar Ahmed died on the spot while Sepoy Makan Singh, Naik Khalil Ahmed and Naik Imtiaz Ahmed were injured, Kashmir Observer report quoted the News agency GNS as saying.

The injured were airlifted to army hospital in Udhampur and condition of Naik Imtiaz Ahmed is stated to be very critical, the report added.

Army sources said the soldier who opened fire is among the injured. A probe has been ordered into the case, they added.

