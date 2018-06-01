You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Soldier killed, officer injured during patrolling along Line of Control in Baramulla

India IANS Jun 01, 2018 23:02:21 IST

Srinagar: A soldier was killed and an officer injured on Friday during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, police said.

The soldier, identified as Sepoy Raman Kumar, and the officer, identified as Major Amit Kumar, of 62 Rashtriya Rifles were injured when they fell into a deep gorge in Uri sector during a routine patrol, the police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"The injured army personnel were shifted to the army hospital where Sepoy Raman Kumar succumbed to critical injuries."

The patrol was launched after some suspicious movement was noticed at the LoC, police sources said.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 23:02 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores