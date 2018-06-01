Soldier killed, officer injured during patrolling along Line of Control in Baramulla

Srinagar: A soldier was killed and an officer injured on Friday during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, police said.

The soldier, identified as Sepoy Raman Kumar, and the officer, identified as Major Amit Kumar, of 62 Rashtriya Rifles were injured when they fell into a deep gorge in Uri sector during a routine patrol, the police said.

"The injured army personnel were shifted to the army hospital where Sepoy Raman Kumar succumbed to critical injuries."

The patrol was launched after some suspicious movement was noticed at the LoC, police sources said.