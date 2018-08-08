You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Soldier injured in encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

India FP Staff Aug 08, 2018 14:21:03 IST

A soldier has been injured in an encounter which is underway between militants and security forces at Rafiabad in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following information of the presence of militants in Ladoora forest, security forces launched a search operation in Rafiabad area of the district on Monday, a police official said.

Representational image. Sameer Yasir

Representational image. Sameer Yasir

The search operation turned into an encounter this morning with both sides exchanging fire, said the official. One soldier was injured. The armed conflict was in progress when the last came report came in.

These militants could have infiltrated into the state from across the Line of Control (LoC), according to a Hindustan Times report.

More details are awaited.

On Saturday, five militants were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district, while a civilian was killed and 10 others injured during clashes with law enforcement personnel after the gun battle, officials said.

A fresh exchange of firing between militants and security forces took place on Saturday morning at Kiloora in Shopian, where a militant was killed last night, they said.

"Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Killora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed on Friday night," an army official said.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 14:21 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores