Soldier injured in encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

A soldier has been injured in an encounter which is underway between militants and security forces at Rafiabad in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following information of the presence of militants in Ladoora forest, security forces launched a search operation in Rafiabad area of the district on Monday, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter this morning with both sides exchanging fire, said the official. One soldier was injured. The armed conflict was in progress when the last came report came in.

These militants could have infiltrated into the state from across the Line of Control (LoC), according to a Hindustan Times report.

More details are awaited.

On Saturday, five militants were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district, while a civilian was killed and 10 others injured during clashes with law enforcement personnel after the gun battle, officials said.

A fresh exchange of firing between militants and security forces took place on Saturday morning at Kiloora in Shopian, where a militant was killed last night, they said.

"Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Killora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed on Friday night," an army official said.

With inputs from PTI