Soldier dies in Kolkata after spending a month in Kerala, Nipah virus suspected as cause of death

India IANS May 30, 2018 16:30:34 IST

Kolkata: A soldier from Kerala died of suspected Nipah virus infection, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Representational image. PTI

Seenu Prasad, who hails from Kerala and was posted at the Eastern Command headquarters Fort William. He was admitted to the Command Hospital on 20 May and passed away on 25 May, the spokesman said.

Prasad had been on a month's leave to Kerala before rejoining duty on 13 May. His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not.

"Till such time the report from the NIV in Pune is received it cannot be confirmed whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not," the spokesman said.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 16:30 PM

