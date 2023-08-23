'Soft landing on Moon's South Pole will be unparalled feat': Space expert hails Chandrayaan-3

All eyes are set on the soft landing of ISRO’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3. “It is a big day for India,” said Space Strategist PK Ghosh, adding that with the successful landing, India would show the entire world that it has the technical capabilities and ability to do soft landing on the South Pole.

“I think it is a very big day for India. The reason is that Chandrayaan 2 could not land and now we want to show the entire world that we not only have the technical capability but we have the ability to go and do a soft landing on the South Pole,” Ghosh said.

“The South Pole is an area where there has been no landing uptill now… All the landings earlier have been in and around the equator. It is difficult to land on the South Pole and therefore it is a great achievement for India to do it on such a small budget. It is a big day…,” the Space Strategist added.

The Vikram Landing Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon’s south pole at 6:04 PM on Wednesday.

What’s next after soft landing?

Once the Vikram Module lands safely, it will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out onto the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection.

The Pragyaan rover will be on its mission for 14 days, during which it will be analysing the Moon’s surface for traces of water ice, helium-3 and many other critical components.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been developed for just over Rs 600 crore, will be critical to India’s future space missions as well as for other countries. Chandrayaan-3’s experiments will determine whether it is feasible to set up a launch station for interplanetary expeditions, on the Moon.

Furthermore, Chandrayaan-3’s findings will tell us whether the moon is a viable option for our clean energy goals. Scientists believe that Helium-3 or He-3 holds the key to virtually limitless clean energy, and will be vital for the world, in achieving our clean energy goals.