Soccer: Manchester City on verge of title, Salah on target for Liverpool | Reuters

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 09:34 AM
India trying to reconnect with most powerful communications satellite: ISRO | Reuters
Baylor University paid ex-football coach $15 million after sex scandal | Reuters
Premier League: Manchester City confirmed champions after West Brom upset Manchester United at Old Trafford
Kerala police suspend seven personnel over Sreejith 'custodial death' case, but uncomfortable questions linger
'Mission Accomplished', claims Donald Trump on US-led strikes on Syria; Pentagon says other chemical weapons facilities intact
RSS ideology finds strong influence in BJP-ruled Haryana as state govt appoints Sangh leaders to key positions
In October, Varun Dhawan cements his credibility as a performer; it's a role devoid of filmi affectations
IPL 2018, LIVE Cricket Score , CSK v KXIP at Mohali: अंबाति रायुडू रन आउट हुए, सुपर किंग्स का चौथा विकेट गिरा
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की प्रत्याशियों की पहली लिस्ट
विकास के जरिए नक्सलियों को मुख्यधारा में लाने की मोदी की कोशिश कितनी कारगर होगी?
कठुआ-उन्नाव रेप केसः 50 नौकरशाहों के ग्रुप ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा खुला खत
मुंबई से दिल्ली तक सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, कहा रेप पीड़िताओं को न्याय दो
Indian Premier League, 2018
PUN Vs CHE
Live Now
BLR Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
KOL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
New Zealand Women in Ireland, Only T20I, 2018
IREW vs NZW - Jun 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018
IREW vs NZW - Jun 8th, 2018, 03:00 PM IST
South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
IREW vs NZW - Jun 10th, 2018, 03:00 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 03:00 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018
SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST