‘So far so good’: Chandrayaan-3 landing will go as per plan A, says Former ISRO scientist

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Padma Shri awardee and former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai said that landing will go as per plan A today.

“So far so good and we expect as per plan ‘A’ today we must be able to land…Like anyone else, I am also largely awaiting. After the discovery of water by Chandrayaan 1 the world was trying to look at the moon differently…”

The Vikram Landing Module of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon’s south pole at 6:04 PM today. Once the Vikram Module lands safely, it will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out on to the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection.

The Pragyaan rover will be on its mission for 14 days, during which it will be analysing the Moon’s surface for traces of water ice, helium-3 and many other critical components.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been developed for just over Rs 600 crore, will be critical to India’s future space missions as well as for other countries. Chandrayaan-3’s experiments will determine whether it is feasible to set up a launch station for interplanetary expeditions, on the Moon.

Furthermore, Chandrayaan-3’s findings will tell us whether the moon is a viable option for our clean energy goals. Scientists believe that Helium-3 or He-3 holds the key to virtually limitless clean energy, and will be vital for the world, in achieving our clean energy goals.