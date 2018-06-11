You are here:
Smriti Irani meets Kerala literary figure MK Sanoo as part of BJP's 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme

India PTI Jun 11, 2018 16:42:02 IST

Kochi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday called on MK Sanoo, a prominent literary figure in Kerala, at his residence as part of the ruling BJP's programme to apprise prominent citizens of the achievements of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, in the last four years.

File image of Smriti Irani. PTI

Accompanied by senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan and other party leaders, the Union textiles minister reached the residence of 90-year-old Sanoo on Monday morning and handed over leaflets containing the achievements of the Modi government.

Muraleedharan said the minister's visit was organised as part of the party's decision to meet senior and prominent citizens of the state, and apprise them of the Modi government's achievements.

The minister, who spent nearly 30 minutes at his residence, spoke about the good works of the Modi government in the last four years. She, however, refused to speak to media.

Talking to reporters after the minister left his home, Sanu Master said he was given two leaflets containing achievements of the Modi government and sought his views on the matter.

He said he would give it to her in writing. "It is the duty of a citizen to support good things done by any government," Sanu Master said.

Asked about his views on Modi government's four year rule, he said, there are many positive and negative things. Expressing his views on the debate on intolerance, Sanu Master said, "Tolerance is the essence of our culture" and it was mentioned during his talks with the minister.


