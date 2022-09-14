Smoke detected in Kochi-bound Air India Express flight at Muscat airport, passengers evacuated
A Kochi-bound Air India Express flight with 145 passengers on board was evacuated at Muscat airport after smoke was detected in one of the engines just before the take-off on Wednesday.
“All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action,” said DGCA in a statement.
According to an NDTV report, all crew members and the 145 passengers on board, four of them infants, were evacuated from the aircraft using slides, and shifted to the terminal building. No injuries have been reported, the report added.
Air India Express, earlier a government carrier, is now owned by the Tata group. Billed as India’s first international budget carrier, it mainly connects to the Middle East/West Asia, besides Southeast Asia.
With inputs from agencies
