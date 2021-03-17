Slight decrease in gold and silver prices; check rates in your city today

In Mumbai, with no increase or decline, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 43,840 for 10 grams

No change in the price of gold was reported for the second consecutive day in India. On Wednesday, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 43,840 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 44,840, according to Good Returns.

After a decline of Rs 10, 22-carat and 24-carat gold can now be bought for Rs 44,140 and Rs 48,150 per 10 gram respectively in Delhi.

In Mumbai, with no increase or decline, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 43,840 for 10 grams. The same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 44,840.

Similar to Delhi, the price of both the qualities of gold dropped by Rs 10 for 10 grams in Chennai and Kolkata. Ten grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 42,260 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,100 in Chennai. In Kolkata, Rs 44,260 is required to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold while 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 46,900.

The price of gold is the same in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. While 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 42,010, 24-carat gold costs Rs 45,830 per 10 grams in both cities.

Silver costs Rs 670 per 10 grams, in a Rs 6 drop as compared to Tuesday's Rs 676 per 10 grams. In cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, it can be bought for Rs 670 per 10 grams, however, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the metal is priced at Rs 716 per 10 grams. In Bengaluru, the cost for 10 grams of silver is Rs 678.