Slain mafia Ateeq Ahmad's sister files PIL in SC, wants independent inquiry

Sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad has filed a PIL in Supreme Court requesting for an independent inquiry into the ‘extra-judicial’ murder of her bothers in April, this year.

Atiq Ahmad, aged 60, and his brother Ashraf were shot and killed at close range by three individuals pretending to be journalists during a media interaction.

The incident occurred while the police were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj in April.

In her petition, Aisha Noori also called for an impartial inquiry by an independent agency into the alleged “campaign of encounter killings, arrests, and harassment” targeting her family, which she claims is being orchestrated by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

The plea stated, “The petitioner, who has lost her brothers and nephew in ‘state-sponsored killings’, is compelled to approach this court through the current writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking a comprehensive inquiry by a committee headed by a retired judge of this court or, alternatively, by an independent agency into a campaign of ‘extra-judicial’ killings carried out by the respondents.”

The plea further alleged, “The respondents, who are police authorities, are enjoying full support from the Uttar Pradesh government, which seems to have granted them complete impunity to kill, arrest, arraign, and harass members of the petitioner’s family as part of a vendetta.”

According to the plea, the state is falsely implicating members of the petitioner’s family in order to silence them.

It emphasized the importance of an independent agency conducting an investigation to assess the involvement of high-level state agents who allegedly planned and executed the campaign against the petitioner’s family.

A separate plea has already been filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, requesting an independent probe into the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf.

During the hearing of Tiwari’s plea on April 28, the Supreme Court questioned the Uttar Pradesh government about why the victims were paraded before the media while under police custody and being taken to the hospital for a medical checkup in Prayagraj.

The counsel representing Uttar Pradesh informed the court that the state government is investigating the incident and has established a three-member commission for this purpose. The Supreme Court directed the state government to provide a status report on the actions taken following the incident.

In his plea, Tiwari also sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

