Skip the queue: Chennai Metro introduces WhatsApp ticketing for seamless and discounted travel

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced a new QR ticketing service via WhatsApp chatbot to enhance commuters’ travel experience with greater efficiency. This innovative feature eliminates the need for queuing at metro stations to purchase tickets, allowing users to conveniently book their tickets through WhatsApp.

To access this service, simply send a message to CMRL’s WhatsApp number (+91 8300086000), prominently displayed at all metro stations in Chennai. Upon initiating the conversation, you will be prompted to select your preferred language between English and Tamil. Next, you can choose from two options: booking tickets or finding a nearby metro station. By selecting “Book Your Ticket,” you will be guided to choose your starting and destination stations. It’s possible to book up to six tickets at once, and payment can be made via UPI, internet banking, credit/debit cards, and other available options. Upon successful payment, you will receive a QR ticket.

Moreover, tickets booked through the WhatsApp service will enjoy a 20% discount. The “More Options” button will provide additional information such as fare details, guidelines, helpline numbers, and operating hours of the metro. Additionally, users can save their preferred route for a quicker ticketing process.

CMRL is also planning to introduce promotional tickets for college students and nearby office-goers who have yet to experience the metro. The aim is to encourage all residents of Chennai to try the metro at least once, with the belief that they will choose it for future travels.

Conditions for WhatsApp ticketing:

1. QR tickets are valid until the end of the business day. Once passengers enter the metro, they must exit within 120 minutes from their destination.

2. For passengers exiting at the source station, they must exit within 20 minutes from the time of entry.

3. Tickets cannot be booked outside of the metro’s business hours.

4. Cancellation of tickets is not allowed through the WhatsApp Ticketing system.

With inputs from agencies

