Skip the queue: Chennai Metro introduces WhatsApp ticketing for seamless and discounted travel
This innovative feature eliminates the need for queuing at metro stations to purchase tickets, allowing users to conveniently book their tickets through WhatsApp
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced a new QR ticketing service via WhatsApp chatbot to enhance commuters’ travel experience with greater efficiency. This innovative feature eliminates the need for queuing at metro stations to purchase tickets, allowing users to conveniently book their tickets through WhatsApp.
To access this service, simply send a message to CMRL’s WhatsApp number (+91 8300086000), prominently displayed at all metro stations in Chennai. Upon initiating the conversation, you will be prompted to select your preferred language between English and Tamil. Next, you can choose from two options: booking tickets or finding a nearby metro station. By selecting “Book Your Ticket,” you will be guided to choose your starting and destination stations. It’s possible to book up to six tickets at once, and payment can be made via UPI, internet banking, credit/debit cards, and other available options. Upon successful payment, you will receive a QR ticket.
Moreover, tickets booked through the WhatsApp service will enjoy a 20% discount. The “More Options” button will provide additional information such as fare details, guidelines, helpline numbers, and operating hours of the metro. Additionally, users can save their preferred route for a quicker ticketing process.
Related Articles
CMRL is also planning to introduce promotional tickets for college students and nearby office-goers who have yet to experience the metro. The aim is to encourage all residents of Chennai to try the metro at least once, with the belief that they will choose it for future travels.
Conditions for WhatsApp ticketing:
1. QR tickets are valid until the end of the business day. Once passengers enter the metro, they must exit within 120 minutes from their destination.
2. For passengers exiting at the source station, they must exit within 20 minutes from the time of entry.
3. Tickets cannot be booked outside of the metro’s business hours.
4. Cancellation of tickets is not allowed through the WhatsApp Ticketing system.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Modern Love Chennai: Six-episode anthology and unique love stories set to release on May 18
This is the third Indian adaptation of Modern Love, the internationally acclaimed Original anthology helmed by John Carney, following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad.
IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes set to return to England after final league match
Stokes, who had been purchased for a sum of Rs 16.25 crore by CSK in December, has made just two appearances this season and had been sidelined for a large part due to an injury.
Elon Musk launches ‘deeply inferior’ encrypted DMs for Twitter Blue users, service riled with issues
Elon Musk-led Twitter has finally launched encrypted DMs for Twitter Blue subscribers. However, users are reporting that there are some glaring issues and bugs with the new feature. Even Musk tweeted out, saying that users should try it out, but not trust it yet.