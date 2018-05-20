Six security personnel killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district; fifth explosive attack in three months

Four jawans of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and two jawans of the Chhattisgarh Police's District Force were killed while one was greviously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada's Cholnar village.

The SUV carrying the seven security personnel was crossing the area when the explosive took off near there vehicle. While five of them died on the spot, the other two were taken to the nearby medical facility as CRPF rushed in with reinforcement, reported CNNNews18. One of the injured jawans later succumbed to his injuries.

Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation told ANI that search operation was being held by security forces. "Blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation", the DIG said.

While more details are awaited on this latest incident of Maoist-inflicted violence, this is not the first time the security forces have come under explosive attacks from rebel groups.

In May, two jawans of the district force were killed in another IED blast in the Gariaband district.

A Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan had sustained injuries in an IED blast in Dantewada district in April. While similar attacks were carried out by Naxals on 25 March in Sukma's Sirsatti when four district reserve guard jawans were injured.

Also, on 13 March, nine CRPF jawans of the 212 Battalion were killed and two were severely injured in an IED blast.

CRPF recovered 14 IEDs planted by Maoists with total weight of 82 kgs during its anti-insurgency operations in various districts of Bastar during the month of November 2017, the CRPF monthly action data had informed.

Meanwhile, chief minister Raman Singh is scheduled to visit this area on the 22 May while Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also coming to the state on Monday as part of a pre-planned visit.