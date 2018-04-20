You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Six-month pregnant woman made to wait for two hours at Gurgaon hospital, delivers prematurely in restroom

India PTI Apr 20, 2018 13:36:11 IST

Gurgaon: A six-month pregnant woman gave birth in the restroom of the civil hospital in Gurgaon after waiting for a medical check-up for more than two hours, a hospital official and the woman's husband have said.

Sunita, 27, visited the hospital on Thursday, her husband Govind Kumar said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

He alleged that she was made to wait for the check-up for over two hours, which led to abdominal pain. When she went to the toilet, the foetus was aborted there, Kumar said.

"She had complained about abdominal pain, and my mother and I suggested she go to the restroom. She went into the restroom — which was very dark — and came out bleeding," he added.

Sunita was so scared about the bleeding that she did not realise her foetus was aborted in the toilet. It was later found by one of the staffers, who informed the hospital administration.

The hospital's Principal Medical Officer Pradeep Sharma confirmed the incident. "When we learnt about the incident... We looked for the woman and admitted her in the gynaecology ward to avoid any infection," he said.

"It is hard to believe that woman delivered the foetus in restroom and she did not know about it," the officer added.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 13:36 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores