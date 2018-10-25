Six militants killed in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Anantnag districts

Srinagar: Six militants were on Thursday killed in two gunbattles with security forces in Baramulla and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Four militants were killed in Arwani operation in Anantnag district while two ultras were eliminated in an encounter at Kreeri in Baramulla," a senior police official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, the official said, adding the militants opened fire on the security forces triggering an encounter.

The identity of the two slain militants, affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was being ascertained, he added.

In the second operation in Arwani area of Anantnag district, four militants were killed after intense exchange of fire.

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from both the encounter sites, police said.

The security forces put up printed banners at several places near the encounter site, urging people not to go there as there could be unexploded bombs or grenades.

The banners were printed in Urdu language and have been added to the standard operating procedures in the wake of Kulgam incident last Sunday when seven civilians lost their lives in an explosion after an encounter had ended.