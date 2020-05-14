You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Six migrants killed, five seriously injured after being run over by bus near UP's Muzaffarnagar; police arrests driver

India Press Trust of India May 14, 2020 08:57:01 IST

Muzaffarnagar:  Six migrant workers have been killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Thursday.

Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night, the official said.

The injured — Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod, and Ramji Rai — were rushed to the hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Bijender, 25, and Harsh, 20. The rest were yet to be identified.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 08:57:01 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Life after lockdown Part 3: How to let people back into your homes while preventing COVID-19

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres