Six migrants killed, five seriously injured after being run over by bus near UP's Muzaffarnagar; police arrests driver

Muzaffarnagar: Six migrant workers have been killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Thursday.

Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

6 migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. Case registered against unknown bus driver. pic.twitter.com/s81e7gpYkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2020

The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night, the official said.

The injured — Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod, and Ramji Rai — were rushed to the hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Bijender, 25, and Harsh, 20. The rest were yet to be identified.