Six killed,16 missing after dam breach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri due to heavy rainfall; search operations underway

Six people were reportedly killed and 16 went missing after incessant rains caused a breach in the Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The downpour washed away several houses and lead to a flood-like situation in villages in the area, reports said.

However, there were conflicting reports on the extent of damage caused on the human toll. News agency, PTI said that three people had died in the incident and 24 were missing. The Indian Express said the number of deaths was six while, NDTV and Hindustan Timess said only two people died while 18 were missing

According to The Indian Express report, the breach of the dam occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday after very heavy rains over the last two days. Officials feared the number of people missing could increase.

NDTV reported that seven down-stream villages have been flooded and at least 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is at the spot that is about 275 kilometres from Mumbai, to carry search and rescue operations. Additional rescue teams consisting of government officials, police and volunteers are also working at the site.

Search operations are underway, officials told PTI.

