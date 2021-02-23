Six dead in explosion at quarry in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur; CM orders probe, PM expresses condolences
The district-in-charge minister Dr Sudhakar said that gelatin sticks were stored at the site illegally, and assured strict action
At least six persons died on Tuesday in a suspected gelatin explosion at a quarry in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.
One person was also reportedly injured in the incident.
Karnataka health minister and district-in-charge minister Dr K Sudhakar visited the accident site. He was quoted as saying by The News Minute as saying, "These are illegally held explosives. This will be dealt with law, strict action will be taken."
Two people have reportedly been arrested in the case.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. India Today quoted him as saying, "The deaths of six people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking. The district in-charge minister and senior officials (have been) instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits."
He further said, "I pray that god may grant peace to the souls of the dead and give their families the power to end this grief. A high-level investigation into the disaster is underway and strict action will be taken against the guilty.”
Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tweet —
Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 23, 2021
Only a month ago, six people were killed in a similar mishap in Sivamogga district. In that incident, a lorry carrying explosives inadvertently exploded, killing everyone who was in the vehicle
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Narendra Modi speaks to Joe Biden; POTUS says commitment to democracy is bedrock of India-US ties
The two leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity
Modi quotes Manmohan Singh on farm laws: Congress' insistence on 'total repeal' makes defence of its past positions untenable
Modi said in the Rajya Sabha that the Congress should take pride that he had to do what the former prime minister wanted
Budget Session: Narendra Modi slams Congress' 'confused' stance on farm laws; Oppn takes aim at Budget
Several Congress members walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest while Modi was speaking on the farm laws