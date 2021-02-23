Six dead in explosion at quarry in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur; CM orders probe, PM expresses condolences

The district-in-charge minister Dr Sudhakar said that gelatin sticks were stored at the site illegally, and assured strict action

At least six persons died on Tuesday in a suspected gelatin explosion at a quarry in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.

One person was also reportedly injured in the incident.

Karnataka health minister and district-in-charge minister Dr K Sudhakar visited the accident site. He was quoted as saying by The News Minute as saying, "These are illegally held explosives. This will be dealt with law, strict action will be taken."

Two people have reportedly been arrested in the case.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. India Today quoted him as saying, "The deaths of six people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking. The district in-charge minister and senior officials (have been) instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits."

He further said, "I pray that god may grant peace to the souls of the dead and give their families the power to end this grief. A high-level investigation into the disaster is underway and strict action will be taken against the guilty.”

Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tweet —

Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 23, 2021

Only a month ago, six people were killed in a similar mishap in Sivamogga district. In that incident, a lorry carrying explosives inadvertently exploded, killing everyone who was in the vehicle