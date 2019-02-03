Six dead after nine coaches of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar's Vaishali; rescue and relief operations underway

Six people died on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The accident took place at 3.58 am in Sahadai Buzurg, according to reports. A total of 11 coaches were affected, out of which three overturned.

All passenger trains on the route have been cancelled following the derailment, ANI reported. Trains heading to Uttar Pradesh's Chapra have also been diverted via Muzaffarpur (MFP)-Chapra.

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches — S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has directed district administration officials to provide all kinds of assistance necessary.

#SpotVisuals: 9 coaches of #SeemanchalExpress derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg, earlier this morning. 6 people have lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/wQgNwiieSD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express was running at full speed when the accident occurred, the officials said. A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from Sonpur and Barauni. An accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express were derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XBXFpl69o6 pic.twitter.com/zfITd54iwI — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 3, 2019

Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail) was quoted by ANI as saying, "We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also stated that rescue and relief operations have begun. The Railways has also issued helpline numbers — Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

With inputs from agencies

