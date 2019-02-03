Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Things to watch for in the new mega pension scheme; will it make Atal Pension Yojana redundant?Budget 2019: Income tax exemption limit hiked to Rs 5 lakh; here is how much you will save nowBudget Speech 2019 Highlights: Income tax relief for common man, assured cash for farmers in FM's 'roadmap for development'Arun Jaitley compliments finance minister Piyush Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'Budget 2019: Informal sector's workers to get Rs 3,000 pension after 60 yrs of age, tax-free gratuity raised to Rs 30 lakh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Six dead after nine coaches of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar's Vaishali; rescue and relief operations underway

India FP Staff Feb 03, 2019 08:57:14 IST

Six people died on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The accident took place at 3.58 am in Sahadai Buzurg, according to reports. A total of 11 coaches were affected, out of which three overturned.

All passenger trains on the route have been cancelled following the derailment, ANI reported. Trains heading to Uttar Pradesh's Chapra have also been diverted via Muzaffarpur (MFP)-Chapra.

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches — S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has directed district administration officials to provide all kinds of assistance necessary.

The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express was running at full speed when the accident occurred, the officials said. A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from Sonpur and Barauni. An accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail) was quoted by ANI as saying, "We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also stated that rescue and relief operations have begun. The Railways has also issued helpline numbers — Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 08:57:14 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores