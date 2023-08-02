Situation in Nuh under control; 41 FIRs registered, 116 arrested in district so far, says Haryana Home Minister

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the situation in Nuh is under control and as may as 46 FIRs have been registered and 116 people arrested so far in the district alone.

“The situation in Nuh is under control… Around 41 FIRs have been registered and 116 people have been arrested till now in Nuh alone,” said the Home Minister.

#WATCH | On Nuh clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says “The situation in Nuh is under control…Around 41 FIRs have been registered and 116 people have been arrested till now in Nuh alone. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, and bullets were found,… pic.twitter.com/cDdUFRBEJn — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Reiterating that there is a conspiracy behind Nuh clashes, he said that a detailed investigation will be conducted to get to the bottom of the truth.

“There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, and bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this,” added the minister.

The communal violence in Nuh, which erupted during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally on Monday, has claimed six lives including two Home Guards.

Security has been strengthened in the districts adjoining Nuh – Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There was instances of violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

Rapid Action Force is conducting flag march in Badshahpur where two shops were set ablaze on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Flag march by Rapid Action Force personnel in Badshahpur, Gurugram district following recent incidents of violence in Haryana pic.twitter.com/yt0gPiaDob — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram said, “All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number 112.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the yatra to the district administration.

“Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the incidents of violence in the state.

With inputs from agencies