Sidhu Moose Wala murder plotter Sachin Thapan has fled India using fake passport, say police

Police said the development came to light after interrogating two accused arrested from Sangam Vihar in connection with the fake passports nexus case.

FP Staff July 13, 2022 15:46:17 IST
Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP, South Delhi. ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that  Sidhu Moose Wala murder plotter Sachin Thapan has fled India using a fake passport.

"Sidhu Moose Wala murder plotter Sachin Thapan fled India using a fake passport. This came to light when we made first arrests from Sangam Vihar in connection with a fake-passports nexus case. The accused used a software to doctor the image of Thapan and also forged documents for a fake passport," said Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP, South Delhi.

She added the police, however, have not found any evidence suggesting that the persons arrested in fake passport case were privy to the plot to murder Moose Wala.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state Assembly polls, was shot dead on 29 May in Mansa district, a day after Punjab government withdrew his security.

The Punjab Police had said the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 13, 2022 15:48:38 IST

