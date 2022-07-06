Sikkim students infected by Nairobi flies: What are the skin-burning insects?

Unlike most insects, Nairobi flies don’t bite, but when irritated they release a toxic fluid called pederin which causes chemical burns on the skin

More than a hundred students of an engineering college in Sikkim have reportedly been infected by Nairobi flies, resulting in skin infections, officials said on 5 June.

While most of the infected students were given medication and recovering, one student had to undergo surgery in his hand, The Indian Express reported.

Health officials have said that the insect species has been growing at a fast pace on campus of the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology.

Cases have also been reported from some dstricts of north Bengal, neighbouring Sikkim and parts of Bhutan.

What are Nairobi flies?

A species of insect native to East Africa, Nairobi flies are also known as Kenyan flies or dragon bugs. The small, beetle-like insects are orange and black in colour and are usually found in areas with high rainfall like Sikkim over the past few weeks.

Nairobi flies are attracted by bright light and moist areas.

How does it affect humans?

Farm pests are the primary food source of Nairobi flies, so in a way these insects are beneficial for humans. However, since they are attracted to bright lights, it is not rare for them to find their way into human habitats.

Unlike most insects, Nairobi flies don’t bite, but when irritated they release a fluid called pederin which causes chemical burns on skin.

The chemical can cause unusual burn marks or colouring or lesions on the skin. According to a report by CNN, in a day or two, pinhead-sized blisters erupt, filled with a yellowish fluid. As the blisters burst, raw, red skin is exposed.

Even though the skin heals in a week or two, the affected area may get infected due to other reasons, especially when the infected person scratches the irritated skin.

Protection against Nairobi flies

First and foremost protection against any insect is preventing it from coming near you. In this case, sleeping under a mosquito net can help. Nairobi flies are likely to land or drop on a person when the lights are turned off, it should be gently brushed off or blown away.

The fly should not be distrubed, crushed, or touched to reduce the chances of it releasing the toxin.

Any area where the flies sit should be washed with soap and water. If they are squelched and end up leaving toxic fluids on the skin, care should be taken that unwashed hands do not touch any other part of the body, particularly the eyes.



With inputs from agencies

