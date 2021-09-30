Sidhu to meet CM Channi; not joining BJP, but will leave Congress, says Amarinder

The former Punjab chief minister raised eyebrows when he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday

There seems to be no slowing down in the churning of Punjab politics.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said he will be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for talks on Thursday.

The move comes a day after Channi reached out to Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through talks.

“Chief Minister has invited me for talks will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 pm today, he is welcome for any discussions!”, said Sidhu, who had on Tuesday resigned as the state Congress chief.

Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 30, 2021

Sidhu on Wednesday had raised questions over the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and tainted leaders.

Shortly before his meet with Channi, Sidhu took to Twitter this time, attacking Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Reports state that Sidhu is upset with Sahota's appointment as he had allegedly given a clean chit to the Badals as well as Baba Ram Rahim of Dera Sacha Sauda in the sacrilege cases.

DGP IPS Sahota was head of SIT investigating Beadbi case under Badal Govt, he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave clean chit to Badals. In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home Minister assured them of our support in fight for Justice. https://t.co/yX3TT17fCv pic.twitter.com/aQpJ9xq0KQ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 30, 2021

The Punjab unit of the Congress is in turmoil after Amarinder Singh was removed as chief minister and its chief Sidhu resigned from his post ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state early next year. Factionalism in Punjab Congress has come to the fore over recent appointments of the new cabinet and other top officials.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Channi had said, "I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over telephone today. The party is supreme and the government accepts the party's ideology and follows that. (I told him that) You come, sit and talk".

"If you (Sidhu) feel there is anything wrong, you can point it out," he said.

When asked what was Sidhu's response, Channi had said the leader told him that he would sit and talk, and would give him time for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Thursday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a meeting which comes a day after he met Home Minister Amit Shah amid speculation over his future move after resigning as Punjab chief minister.

Singh met Doval at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting between the two lasted for around 30 minutes.

Delhi: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh leaves from the residence of NSA Ajit Doval pic.twitter.com/1pusKM9HhO — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

After the meeting, the National Security Advisor (NSA) left for the residence of Shah.

Singh's meeting with Shah on Wednesday had added another dimension in politics in Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year.

The politically significant meeting raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After his one-hour meet with Amit Shah on Wednesday, the Captain said he had discussed the farm laws at the core of an 11-month farmers' protest and ways to resolve the deadlock. He said he had urged Amit Shah to guarantee minimum support price to farmers and support Punjab in crop diversification.

Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021

His team called the meeting with Shah a "courtesy visit" and sources said he had not taken any decision on joining the BJP.

After the meetings, Amarinder Singh in an interview to NDTV stated that he was not joining the BJP, but definitely quitting the Congress.

"So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I have already made my position very clear. I will not be treated in this manner," the Captain was quoted as saying.

Soon after the reveal, he removed "Congress" from his Twitter bio.

On the question over his meeting with Amit Shah, Singh asserted: "I am not joining the BJP", adding, "I have not resigned from the Congress but I will resign. I am not a person who takes split-second decisions. But I am not joining the BJP."

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are among the five states going to the assembly polls early next year.

With inputs from PTI