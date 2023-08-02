Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was planned in Dubai; 'Mastermind' reveals Lawrence joined over phone from inside jail

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan, who was extradited from Baku, Azerbaijan, has revealed while in the custody of Delhi Police’s Special Cell that the entire plot to assassinate Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was orchestrated in Dubai.

According to his statements during interrogation, gangster Lawrence was also in constant telephonic contact with the plotters from his prison cell during the planning phase.

Sachin disclosed that he first encountered gangster Vikram Brar in Dubai, where he later stayed at Brar’s flat for about a month and a half before leaving for Azerbaijan.

During his stay in Dubai, Sachin alleges that Goldie Brar and Vikram Brar arranged the finances and weaponry needed to carry out the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Following his extradition, Sachin was presented in a Delhi court, which granted the police ten days of custody.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police is also preparing to seek Sachin’s transit remand once his custody with the Delhi Police concludes.

Sachin’s history-sheet

Sachin is the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. As per cops, he had previously fled the country with Lawrence’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, using forged passports, implicating him in both the FIR and charge sheet of the Moosewala murder case.

The Delhi Police asserts that Sachin had provided the Bolero vehicle to the shooters from Haryana involved in the singer’s murder.

Moreover, Sachin is also implicated in a case involving the demand of a 50-crore ransom from a Delhi businessman based in Dubai.

This extortion attempt came to light through call recordings where Sachin can be heard making the ransom demand from the T-10 team owner.

Sachin’s fake passport was created at an address in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area under the name Tilak Raj Tuteja.

The authorities uncovered this when they apprehended a gang involved in procuring fake passports, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, including a woman.

In order to avoid suspicion, Sachin used coded language while communicating with gangster Goldie Brar, whom he referred to as ‘doctor’.

He was the first person to take responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder via facebook.