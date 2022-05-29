Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claims responsibility

The gang has claimed that the singer was murdered in retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera last year, said Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and its close aide Goldy Brar took the responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder citing it to be a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra informed on Sunday. Middukhera was shot dead by four people in Mohali in August last year.

He further said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to investigate the Sunday evening killing.

Addressing a press conference, the DGP said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used." Prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi Group and the Lucky Patial group, he added.

The state police chief said Moose Wala's security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month. Two of the four Punjab police commandos deployed with Moose Wala were withdrawn, he said. He said Moose Wala did not take the two of his remaining commandos with him when the incident happened in Mansa district.

Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him," he added.

Bhawra said 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered from the site and at least three weapons might have been used in the crime.

The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters.

Punjab's Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack.

Moose Wala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa Assembly seat in the recent Assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

The SSP said when Moose Wala and his associates reached Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, two vehicles intercepted them and they were hit by a hail of bullets from the occupants of these vehicles.

Moose Wala was immediately taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two others were stable," said the SSP.

He said that police found bullet shells of a 9 mm weapon, adding that there was a possibility of the use of a 315 bore weapon.

When asked about the use of an AK-47 rifle in the incident, the SSP said it could be possible, but all facts would come out during the investigation. The SSP said that the incident could be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

According to a report by India Today, in a Facebook post, Brar, who is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala. Goldy Brar said, “Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi, and I are behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.” The gangster claimed he had killed Sidhu Moose Wala to avenge the death of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera.

Middukhera was very close to Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Brar, also claimed that Moose Wala was behind the murder of his brother Gurlal Brar and alleged that police did not take any action against Moose Wala. The London-based gangster further alleged that Moose Wala had a hand in the encounter of Ankit Bhadu, adding “Sidhu Moose Wala was working against us”, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the SSP revealed that the name of Moose Wala's manager Shagunpreet had cropped up in the murder case of Middukhera last year.

Moose Wala entered politics after he joined the Congress last year ahead of the state Assembly polls. He was touted as a youth icon and an "international figure" by the Punjab Congress after he joined the party. His mother is a Sarpanch of Moosa village in Mansa district while his father is an ex-serviceman.

Though Moose Wala faced criticism from several quarters for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in his songs, he has a considerable fan following among youth. He was also booked for allegedly promoting violence through his song ''Sanju''. Moose Wala was also booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Disaster Management Act in Barnala after his photographs of firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the COVID-19 lockdown appeared on social media. He had earned the wrath of Sikh organisations for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by using objectionable words against Mai Bhago, a Sikh warrior who fought against Mughals.

Moose Wala had established his name as a Punjabi singer with chartbusters like 'Jatt Da muqabla', 'Dollar', 'So high' and 'Bambiha Bole'.

